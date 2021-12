As you’ve seen all week, the Ohio State coaching staff has been all over the country doing their recruiting work for both the current 2022 class and the next cycle in 2023. Whether it be offering new players or conducting in-home visits with many of their top targets, Ryan Day and his crew have had little to no down time. All positives on the recruiting side of things, the unfortunate aspect is this effort on the trail comes because the Buckeyes aren’t prepping for the Big Ten Championship Game. Something the staff has grown quite used to, this extra time spent on the road isn’t what they hope to be doing next season at this time, but right now the staff will certainly make the most of it.

