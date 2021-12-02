ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasim Haq joins England Golf board

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland Golf has appointed a new Senior Independent Director to its Board. Wasim Haq has taken up the position to fill the vacancy created when Martha Brass stepped down this summer to accept an executive role with BBC Productions. Haq, 53, has enjoyed a successful business career spanning four...

More Top Golf Industry Stories

Exhibitions & Conferences 3:04 pm, December 3, 2021. The event has a new theme and will take place at The Belfry Hotel & Resort on Monday 21st March 2022. bunkered wins IAGTO awards for outstanding service. Media 1:28 pm, December 3, 2021. Golf Breaks platform have played in supporting the...
Bullock wins golf hospitality consultancy award

Eddie Bullock Golf Consulting has been voted the Best Golf Hospitality Consultancy at the 2021 LuxLife Hospitality awards. LuxLife is a quarterly business lifestyle magazine, and its awards, which are now in their sixth year, recognise and award businesses that have been consistent with adapting to keep up their customers satisfied and safe.
Pettersen named European team captain for 2023 Solheim Cup

Suzann Pettersen has been named as Team Europe’s captain for the next Solheim Cup, which is being held Finca Cortesín in Spain from September 22-24, 2023. The 40-year-old two-time Major champion from Norway is synonymous with the Solheim Cup, having represented Europe nine times as a player and twice as a vice-captain. She has been on the winning side five times, including the past two victories at Gleneagles in Scotland and at Inverness Club in Ohio.
BIGGA picks top 10 turf managers to represent UK at GCSAA Conference

The British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) and its partner Bernhard & Company have revealed the 10 sports turf managers who will be heading to San Diego, California in February 2022 for the GCSAA Conference & Show. The delegates will represent the UK greenkeeping industry as they network with...
BBL: England pacer Tymal Mills joins Perth Scorchers

Perth [Australia], December 2 (ANI): Perth Scorchers on Thursday announced the signing of England pacer Tymal Mills ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 Big Bash League (BBL) season. Mills will fill the void in Perth's squad left by fellow capped Englishman Brydon Carse, who was ruled out of the showpiece event after sustaining a serious knee injury last month.
CMAE dinner proves a smash hit at Wimbledon

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club provided a fitting venue for the annual dinner of The Club Managers’ Association of Europe’s England Region (CMAE England) as members gathered to discuss a fascinating last 12 months in the industry. Best known for annually hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament,...
Tennis
New Golf Club Safety & Compliance Platform Makes Managers Life Easier

Golf club managers will sleep easier with the recent launch of Obbi Golf from a multi- award-winning NI tech firm. The unique software combines Compliance, Safety & Training in one integrated platform that works across every department in the club, including sub-contractors. Obbi Golf helps managers and committees to keep clubs safer by digitising all paperwork, including Safety, Training, Checks, Audits, and Accidents enabling individuals to fulfil their Compliance requirements across the club.
Abu Dhabi Golf Club joins IMG Prestige

IMG Golf Course Services have announced that Abu Dhabi Golf Club has joined the IMG Prestige network. The addition adds yet another exclusive property to the global network of leading clubs and resorts and provides members the opportunity to visit another unique and enchanting destination in the Middle East region.
Algarve proves perfect host for EDGA end-of-season championship

A full field of 68 golfers with disability competed in the EDGA Algarve Open and Women’s Cup at Pestana Vila Sol, Portugal. In the latest EDGA event, golfers from 13 countries with a range of physical, intellectual and sensorial impairments, assembled at the 5-star resort in Vilamoura to compete in the two-day championship (November 19-20).
bunkered wins IAGTO awards for outstanding service

DC Thomson’s bunkered brand has been singled out for the role its magazine and bunkered Golf Breaks platform have played in supporting the golf industry through the pandemic, as it picked up two Outstanding Service gongs at the 2021 International Association of Golf Tour Operators awards (IAGTO). Winners of the...
England must defy Ashes history to survive Australia's 'Gabbatoir'

England haven't won a Test at Brisbane's 'Gabbatoir' since 1986 and will need to conquer those psychological demons to avoid another potentially fatal start to their Ashes campaign on Wednesday. But there is a glimmer of hope for Joe Root's men, despite their notoriously poor record at the formidable Gabba ground, where England have claimed just two Test victories since the end of World War II. It comes courtesy of India, who pulled off a stunning three-wicket upset in January, snapping Australia's undefeated red-ball streak in the Queensland capital stretching back to 1988. "Look at that India team that won at the Gabba. They were a long way from their first-choice XI but they had no fear," skipper Root said ahead of his departure for Australia.
Bodyline to Invincibles and Botham - five great Ashes series

England and Australia begin the latest edition of the Ashes at Brisbane on Wednesday with the visitors looking to wrestle back the urn. AFP Sport looks at five of the most memorable series between cricket's oldest enemies, a rivalry which stretches back to 1882: Australia retained the urn as holders despite the series being drawn for the first time since 1972, with Steve Smith grabbing headlines on his return from a ball-tampering ban by excelling in the face of taunting English crowds.
R&A appoints general manager for Lethamhill facility

The R&A has appointed Russell Smith as the General Manager of its new community golf facility at Lethamhill in Glasgow. Smith brings a wealth of experience and commercial acumen to the role having held a number of senior positions in sport, including football, international rugby and horseracing, and the staging of world-class cultural events.
England captain Joe Root raring to go ahead of defining Ashes series

England skipper Joe Root has declared himself ready for an Ashes series that will “define my captaincy”.Statistically Root is already his country’s most successful Test leader, overtaking mentor Michael Vaughan in the summer when he oversaw a 27th victory over India at Headingley.But he has yet to get the better of Australia having suffered a 4-0 defeat in his previous campaign Down Under followed by a 2-2 draw in 2019 which saw the tourists retain the urn.So when Root steps out for the first Test at The Gabba on Wednesday, he knows his very reputation is on the line.“Of...
Collins to join board at Saga Cruises

Saga has confirmed the appointment of Fran Collins as the newest member of Saga’s cruise board. The company hopes to benefit from Collins’ more than twenty years of experience in the shipping and travel industries. The appointment gives Saga access to her insight and perspective as it continues its transformation...
England footballer Declan Rice joins #SingYourDialect to perform ‘Rice, Rice, Baby’ in viral karaoke party

If you’ve been on Twitter at any point in the past few nights you’ll have noticed something called #SingYourDialect trending on the website. In a nutshell, the trend was essentially a huge Twitter Spaces event which reportedly had more than 150,000 people join on Monday evening, to basically just have a global karaoke event. Anyone who was anyone was getting involved from Premier League football clubs, actor John Cena, TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, YouTuber KSI, rapper Lethal Bizzle, the Somalian Embassy and Nigel Farage all popping in to see what was going on. There are also unconfirmed reports that...
Westenborg and Cestino In Course Design Collaboration

Marc Westenborg of Westenborg Golf Design and Jacobo Cestino, CEO of La Zagaleta Group and member of the Spanish Amateur team, have formed a Golf Course Design collaboration. Westenborg Golf has 25 years of experience in the golf course industry. Marc has been the architect for countless renovation projects and the design of seven new golf courses. These include Rockliffe Hall which hosted the 2013 and 2014 English Senior Open and Dun Laoghaire which hosted the 2016 Curtis Cup and was also voted the best parkland golf course in Ireland 2012 and 2014.
