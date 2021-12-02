ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I don’t want to be celebrated now – Kwesi Arthur

By Fareeda Abdul Aziz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Kwesi Arthur has disclosed that he wouldn’t want to be celebrated at this point in his musical career. Speaking to Hitz FM, the musician stated that he’s grateful for how Ghanaians appreciate his work, however, he doesn’t pay much attention to whether he’s being...

