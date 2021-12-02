ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alessia Cara and Rob Thomas ring in the Christmas season at Rockefeller Center tree lighting

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas season got into full swing on Wednesday with the help of Alessia Cara and Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas at NBC’s lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Christmas tree. Cara performed...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Everything To Know About This Year’s Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is around the corner, and we have everything you need to know about it right here. Rockefeller Center is gearing up for its 89th annual tree lighting ceremony, which has been a New York (and country-wide) staple since 1931, as they’ve chosen a different tree each year to put up in Rockefeller Center to light up for the holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
news4sanantonio.com

Catching up with Alessia Cara

The 89th annual Lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center is this week and we caught up with singer Alessia Cara about the event and what to expect. Catch the holiday event this Wednesday at 7pm on NBC.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Shines Bright in Holiday Dresses & Pumps at Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

Carrie Underwood dressed to impress while performing at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting in New York City. The 89th annual ceremony, which incorporates the lighting of the massive world-famous tree, included performances by Harry Connick Jr. and Brad Paisley, among others. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage to perform “Let There Be Peace,” wearing a glamorous ensemble. The musician donned a dark red dress, which featured a sequined top and ruffled skirt. The statement piece was elegantly paired with crystal drop earrings to create a dazzling holiday outfit. When it came to shoes, the “American Idol” star chose matching pumps for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wbgo.org

Public Allowed Again At Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Tomorrow

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place tomorrow. Last year’s traditional tree lighting ceremony was closed to the public because of coronavirus but folks can once again flock to Rockefeller Center. The 79 foot tall Norway Spruce is decorated with more than 50 thousand LED lights. The tree was taken from Julie and Devon Price’s backyard in Maryland.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
983thecoast.com

Pentatonix and Alessia Cara each release Christmas music videos

The Christmas countdown has begun, and Pentatonix is getting into the spirit with the release of their music video for “Over the River,” featuring Lindsey Stirling. The clip features the a cappella group and the violinist sporting dramatic costumes and performing the tune against different backdrops. “Over the River” appears...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Alessia Cara Tries To ‘Make It To Christmas’ In Cozy Studio Music Video

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alessia Cara has shared the warm official music video for her popular holiday single “Make It To Christmas,” released in 2019 via Def Jam Recordings. The video finds Cara cozied up in the studio recording the hopeful song. Written by Cara and Jon Levine, “Make...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Alessia Cara
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Christmas Time#Nbc#Holiday Stuff#Amazon Music#Radio City Music Hall#Rockefeller Center#Abc Audio
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's vast $4.5million farm is a world of its own

The Undoing actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban own properties all over the world, including residences in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and Sydney, but it's their family farmhouse down under that will totally blow you away. According to Insider, the Australian estate was purchased back in 2008...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy