Nuggets at Knicks—The Nuggets core are healthy. Out are reserves Hyland and Rivers. For New York RJ Barrett is probable to return off his illness. Nerlens Noel questionable with a knee. Denver has lost seven of eight after their 108-103 road defeat on Wednesday to the Orlando Magic. Denver in this eight game period last in defensive efficiency by allowing 119.5 points per 100 possessions. New York has dropped two straight after a 119-115 home defeat to the Bulls. Nuggets defensive form has been poor as in their past five games allowing 53.3% shooting. Play NY Knicks -1.5.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO