The Snapmaker 10W High Power Laser Module is a new unit being launched by the brand to provide makers with a way to enjoy impressive capabilities from their own workshop. The module is designed to fit into any Snapmaker 2.0 except for the 150 models and features the namesake 10W of power to make it well-suited for the needs of power users, educators or prototypers alike. The snap-in style of the module will allow makers to simply swap it into their system anytime it's required for enhanced ease of use.

