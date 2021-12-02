Chris Taylor Returns To Dodgers On Four-Year, $60M Deal

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
The MLB offseason historically is a time for players to get married as it represents the only significant down time in the calendar for them, and this year that applies to Mookie Betts and Caleb Ferguson. The left-hander was first to tie the knot, as Ferguson and his fiancée Carissa...
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
An MLB Network analyst eyes this former Dodger to replace Andrew McCutchen. When the Philadelphia Phillies declined the $15 million team option for fan-favorite outfielder Andrew McCutchen earlier this month — making him a free-agent — the left field position immediately became one of the biggest areas the organization has to address this offseason.
Last week, the NL Cy Young Award was announced and, sadly, it didn't go to any of the three deserving Dodgers starters. Julio Urias, who was the only pitcher in baseball to get twenty wins last season, finished eighth, while Max Scherzer and Walker Buehler finished third, and fourth ...
Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre only spent three years at the helm with the Dodgers. In his first season, he was able to manage the team to their first NL Championship Series in 20 years. But apparently, a young lefty named Clayton Kershaw wasn't his biggest fan. Torre said in an interview this week ...
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Will Smith, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Max Scherzer, Julio Urias and Kenley Jansen named among the nominees for the 2021 All-MLB Team. This is the third annual recognition for the top players, with winners being announced on...
After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
The MLB qualifying offer deadline came and went on Wednesday and as expected, Chris Taylor officially opted for free agency. The coveted utility man enters the market coming off his first career All-Star Game selection and a strong postseason where he led the Dodgers with a 1.202 OPS and four home runs. With his elite positional versatility and plus bat, a robust market is already forming around the former NLCS MVP.
The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
The season has ended and the Dodgers are all scattered across the country enjoying the time off. But there is one former Dodger still working hard. Albert Pujols, a free agent who played for the Dodgers last season, is playing in the Dominican winter league. On Friday, he hit his first home run of ...
This offseason, possibly more than most, seems to be integral to the future of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aside from being in contention for their top free agents Corey Seager and Max Scherzer, they may have to prepare for a time without Chris Taylor, who is a highly sought-after utility player. ...
After seven years with the Dodgers, Corey Seager is trading Dodger blue for a whole lot of green. A big, Texas-sized pile of green. Seager agreed to a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, leaving LA in his rearview mirror. In the wake of Seager’s signing...
Max Scherzer, one of the many Dodgers on the free-agent market this off-season, is drawing a lot of interest, and rightfully so. Acquired at last season's trade deadline, the right-hander had a 1.98 ERA over 68.1 innings pitched, winning all of his 11 starts in Dodger blue, proving he can still ...
There is plenty of interest in the list of big-name free agent shortstops, but what about one of the teams at risk of losing one of those players?. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have an opening at shortstop, as Corey Seager is among the highly-touted free agents on the market. The Dodgers are trying to bring back Seager, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, but are not showing interest in any other shortstops.
