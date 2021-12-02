ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Price Challenges 0.7105 as Risk Sentiment Remains Off

By Forex Crunch
 3 days ago

The AUD/USD pair remains under strong selling pressure after failing to retest the median line...

MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD’s down trend continued last week despite some interim consolidation. Initial bias is now on the downside this week with focus on 0.6991 key structural support. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication. next target is 100% projection of 0.7890 to 0.7105 from 0.7555 at 0.6770. On the upside, break of 0.7172 resistance will indicate short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound.
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Breaks 0.70 as Omicron Fears Push USD Up

The mixed macroeconomic figures in Australia reflect the country’s economic struggles. Further tapering by the US Federal Reserve is expected this month. AUD/USD is extremely oversold but is not set for a reversal. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as risk aversion prevails in the market amid growing Omicron fears and rising US dollar. The … Continued.
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bears Pressure Under 113.00 amid Omicron

The Omicron panic set this week in motion on Friday, November 26. The currency and Treasury markets are awaiting confirmation that the variant is dangerous. As payrolls miss forecasts, the US NFP weakens Treasury yields and the dollar. The USD/JPY weekly forecast remains bearish as the Omicron variant spreads and creates a risk-off sentiment in … Continued.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7078; (P) 0.7099; (R1) 0.7113;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 0.7172 will resume the rebound from 0.7061 to 55 day EMA (now at 0.7308). On the downside, break of 0.7061 will extend the larger fall form 0.8006. But we’d look for support from 0.6991/7051 key support zone to bring rebound. However, sustained break there will carry larger bearish implications.
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Remains Under $4600 Level

The Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH is likely to approach the crucial support level at $4500 as the coin may need this support to rise to $4800. At the moment, ETH/USD is facing another price decline as it is currently trading at $4526. The cryptocurrency continues to be supported at the $4400 level but it seems that the bears are adamant to push the coin lower as it is losing around 1.33% within 24 hours.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears look to China data for cues

In the daily chart above, the weekly lows are illustrated with 0.6990 eyed as a potential target on a break of 0.7030. For the day ahead, the bears need to break the hourly support as follows:. The bears are taking control below the 0.7120 key level with the price staying...
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces Below $57,000

The Bitcoin price indicates bearish momentum as further upside got rejected and bullish momentum seems to be lost. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
ForexTV.com

USD/CHF Could Head Lower

USD/CHF is bearish at the time of this post. We are currently at 0.9202 and in a channel. If we break the slope support, we are looking for an initial move to the average true range (ATR) target at 0.
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Looking at 0.7000 amid Risk-off, Eying US NFP

AUD/USD is falling along with S&P 500 futures as risk appetite wanes. Omicron’s Covid troubles are escalating, disappointing Caixin Services’ China PMI. The focus shifts to the US NFP as the Aussie rejects early calls from the RBA for a rate hike. The AUD/USD price forecast remains subdued as the US dollar gains traction amid … Continued.
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GOLD – 2 Dec 2021

In free forex signals, we have covered Gold today. Let’s explore the accurate entry and exit points along with the rationale behind the position. The price of Gold is trading in the red at the 1768.04 level. However, the pressure remains high as the Dollar Index maintains a bullish bias. In addition, the XAU/USD pair … Continued.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.7050 amid risk-aversion, ahead of NFP

AUD/USD drops in tandem with S&P 500 futures, as risk sentiment sours. Omicron covid woes escalate, China’s Caixin Services PMI disappoint. Focus shifts to US NFP, as the aussie shrugs off early RBA rate hike calls. AUD/USD is consolidating at yearly lows near 0.7070, heavily weighed down by the prevailing...
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Tumbles to 1.13 amid Risk Aversion, Awaits US NFP

The EUR/USD pair is suspending a two-day downtrend but remains sidelined on an important day. As markets prepare for a faster Fed issuance cut and an expansion of the ECB PEPP, US Treasury bond yields remain under pressure. While the virus problem is escalating, China and Russia are feigning geopolitical fears to find a cure. … Continued.
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Violates 1.2836 Resistance Ahead of US NPF Release

The USD/CAD pair could extend its rise to make a new higher high. The price could resume its uptrend as long as it stays above the median line (ML). A valid breakdown below the median line (ML) and under the uptrend line could invalidate an upside continuation. The USD/CAD price edges higher, and it seems … Continued.
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. It was another week of strength for the USD, further clawing back losses from last Friday’s Omicron-fueled sell-off. EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD are nearing key inflection points on the chart. This doesn’t preclude a continuation of USD-strength, but Dollar bulls are going...
