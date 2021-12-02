ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver alert issued for 79-year-old Vicksburg man

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Lawrence McGowan of Vicksburg.

He is described as a black male, six feet two inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at about 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Overlook Drive in Warren County, wearing an orange shirt and plaid pajama pants.

McGowan is believed to be in a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag WA13662 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say McGowan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lawrence McGowan, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

