Where to Get the Best Sushi in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

It's an exciting time for two very lucky Iowans. They're involved in a nationwide drawing that could make them millionaires. Soon they'll find out if they are the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize. According to a press release from the Iowa Lottery, for the first time ever, two of five finalists for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion are from Iowa. The promotion, in its third year, offers players the chance to enter their losing lottery tickets into the drawing for this grand prize. This is the first time that a single state has had more than one finalist.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO