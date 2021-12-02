ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Get the Best Sushi in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

By Courtlin
 3 days ago
We may not be close to the ocean, but that doesn't mean we don't have some good sushi here in Iowa!. After hearing about the opening of Izumi Sushi in Downtown Cedar Rapids earlier this week, I thought I would do a little digging into the best sushi restaurants across the...

