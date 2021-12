Here’s the debut trailer for ‘83, the Hindi-language sports drama starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the cricketer who led India to its first cricket World Cup. The film, which has had its release delayed several times by the pandemic, is scheduled to roll out on December 24. Before then, it will have its world premiere as the closing film of the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on December 15.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO