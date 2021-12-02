Mary Lou Gunn

News Bites for November 29... ...Good Karma Brands talk “101.7 The Truth” Milwaukee launches its “Black-Owned Business Giveback” promotion which will help support Black-owned businesses by awarding them a free radio advertising campaign on the station. Each month, the first 10 businesses to register at BlackBusinessGiveback.com will win a campaign that includes one 30-second commercial that airs 50 times over the month. The promotion will run through the end of 2022. “We are thankful for our partnership with Associated Bank for the Black-Owned Business Giveback Promotion,” GM Cherie Harris said in a release. “Our Black-owned businesses are a vital part of the community’s growth and economic development, and we want to be sure they are given every opportunity to succeed.” “101.7 The Truth” broadcasts on the Milwaukee-licensed translator W269DL at 101.7 with programming originating on WGKB (1510).

