Mary Lou Gunn

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Lou Gunn, GM of Lotus Communications Fresno, passed away Nov. 24 after a brief illness. Gunn...

Lance Tidwell

Lance Tidwell exits his role at SummitMedia Birmingham, where he served as PD of country WZZK (104.7) and hot AC “Mix 97.3” WPYA, while also hosting afternoons at WZZK as “Bama Lance.” The 30-year industry veteran has decided to exit the industry. “My wife and I have been considering whether...
Elroy Smith Joins CMG To Oversee Orlando And Jacksonville Urban Stations.

Programming veteran Elroy Smith joins Cox Media Group (CMG) as Director of Branding for the company’s adult R&B “Star 94.5” WCFB Orlando, and Jacksonville hip-hop/R&B outlets “Power 106.1,” which broadcasts on the Jacksonville-licensed translator W291CI at 106.1 with programming originating on WJGL-HD2; and “Hot 99.5,” which airs on the Jacksonville-licensed translator W258CN at 99.5 with programming originating on WOKV-HD2.
Mike Abrams

Mike Abrams joins Lotus Communications as Regional Director of Programming for the company’s Bakersfield and Seattle stations. Abrams has most recently been serving as station curator and music manager for TuneIn, exiting in 2019. He previously served as Digital Music Programming Coordinator at iHeartRadio and as Sr. Director/Music Programming at SiriusXM.
John Ivey Takes CHR Content Development Role At iHeart. New KIIS PD To Be Named Thursday.

John Ivey, long known as one of the top CHR programmers in the business, has been promoted to President of CHR Content Development and Strategy at iHeartMedia. The veteran programmer for trendsetters like L.A.’s KIIS-FM and Boston’s “Kiss 108” WXKS, will focus on the recruitment, training, deployment and career growth of talent across all of iHeart’s CHR stations.
News Bites: ‘101.7 The Truth,’ LABF, MIW, Saul Levine.

News Bites for November 29... ...Good Karma Brands talk “101.7 The Truth” Milwaukee launches its “Black-Owned Business Giveback” promotion which will help support Black-owned businesses by awarding them a free radio advertising campaign on the station. Each month, the first 10 businesses to register at BlackBusinessGiveback.com will win a campaign that includes one 30-second commercial that airs 50 times over the month. The promotion will run through the end of 2022. “We are thankful for our partnership with Associated Bank for the Black-Owned Business Giveback Promotion,” GM Cherie Harris said in a release. “Our Black-owned businesses are a vital part of the community’s growth and economic development, and we want to be sure they are given every opportunity to succeed.” “101.7 The Truth” broadcasts on the Milwaukee-licensed translator W269DL at 101.7 with programming originating on WGKB (1510).
Bill Louis

Bill Louis, PD and midday host at Audacy classic rock WNCX Cleveland (98.5), announces his retirement. Louis has been in middays at the station for 34 years and has been serving as PD for the past 25 years. “Everything has to end sometime, even something that means as much to...
After Three-And-A-Half Decades At KPLZ, PD Kent Phillips To Exit.

Kent Phillips, who has served as PD and air talent at hot AC “Star 101.5” KPLZ Seattle for 35 years, is exiting the station to join radio research firm FMR Associates as a partner. "It was too good an opportunity to pass up," Phillips said when making the announcement. "It...
A Look Inside Jeff Smulyan’s ‘Roller Coaster’ Ride Of A Life.

Much is known about one of the industry’s ground-breaking executives, Jeff Smulyan. He started Emmis Communications after working at a pair of stations in the mid-1970s that his father invested in, WNTS Indianapolis, where David Letterman hosted middays, and later KCRO Omaha. He developed a radio empire that included the first 24/7 all sports radio station (WFAN New York) and two of the country’s pioneering hip-hop stations – “Hot 97” WQHT New York and “Power 106” KPWR Los Angeles. He also bought and sold Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners.
Obituaries
November PPMs, Day 2: Changes At The Top Benefit News/Talk, Adult R&B, Classic Hits.

While Day 2 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs for the November 2021 survey (covering the period from Oct. 14 through Nov. 10) saw most of these 12 surveyed markets' October winners dig in at the top, flips in Minneapolis, Miami and Detroit add one News/Talk, Adult R&B and Classic Hits station respectively to the leaderboard. Looking at the top-ranked stations in all 20 reporting PPM markets during Days 1 and 2, News/Talk has six crowns to Adult Contemporary's five, while Adult R&B is third with three and Classic Hits has two.
Houston's Top Morning Shows, By The Numbers: KODA's Dana & Jay, KRBE's Roula & Ryan Rule.

Never mind what Tom Hanks said in “Apollo 13”: when it comes to radio, giving Houston listeners engaging and long-running morning shows has never been a problem. This week's edition of Inside Radio's “By The Numbers” focuses on H-Town's most popular morning shows, based on Nielsen's ranking of weekly cume persons 6+ from its November 2021 PPM survey.
