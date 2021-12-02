Help Trim WCCO's Community Tree -- For A Good Cause

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a call to remember people who are without homes as we enter the winter season. Volunteers in New Jersey are trying to help those who are staying outdoors. Derrick, an Ocean County resident who recently found himself homeless, led CBS2’s Meg Baker through the woods to where he just got set up. “It’s very true, you take things for granted until you don’t have it. I’m living proof, but I will fight for another day,” he said. He has a strong tent, a cot inside with some belongings and, most importantly, a heater run off propane. “There’s people worse off....

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO