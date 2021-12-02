ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Must-See! Guide To Local Central MN Light Displays

By Ashli Overlund
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for a good holiday light display, look no further! You've definitely come to the right place. Check out all of the local holiday and Christmas displays in our area. If you know of a light display that's not...

103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota House Featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Announces 2021 Show Schedule

This past week I got sucked into the show "The Great Christmas Light Fight". In the program, a judge/host visits multiple homes across the country that are meticulously decorated for the holidays. We are talking about displays where there are moving elements, projections, lights covering the entire yard, villages set up, I even saw one house where the owners painted the whole thing red and green just for the light display. People go all out for this in order to be named the coveted Light Fight Trophy.
MINNETRISTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Check Out This Ice Skating Loop Only 1 Hour from St. Cloud

Growing up, if I wanted to ice skate I had to either go to a lake that had been plowed off, or hit up open skate at the hockey arena in town on Sunday nights. I loved lacing up my skates and doing laps and laps and laps with my friends around the rink, but I just recently learned about this ice skating loop in Maple Grove that sounds like something that belongs at the top of a winter bucket list.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Government
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Taking Over Licensing Manufactured Home Parks

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is taking over the licensing and inspections of manufactured home parks. They are currently regulated by the Minnesota Department of Health. City Health Director Matt O'Brien says the change is being made because of increasing complaints at the three parks in the city's limits over the past year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell-St. Stephen Extends Winter Break

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is extending its winter break. The school board held a special meeting Friday morning and designated Wednesday, December 22nd as an addition to the winter break schedule. Their winter break will now run from December 22nd through January 2nd, with classes resuming on January 3rd.
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Neighborhood Kwik Trip Changes Gas Payment Policy for New Year

I find this to be much more convenient, but according to social media comments, not everyone does. Some people mention that "the government doesn't want any human contact anymore- only electronic, and that he "won't be going to Kwik Trip anymore". Another person commented that "Kwik Trip will be missing out on business because I would go into pay and buy a snack too". To be fair, there were several positive comments as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's annual tree lighting ceremony is coming up. The event will be held this Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center. Join Mayor Dave Kleis for free musical entertainment along with hot chocolate, cider and cookies. Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters. Do Not...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Follow Up: Your Favorite Minnesota Craft Brews May Not Be Available In The Near Future

Darin Dorholt of Westside Liquor in Waite Park informed me over the weekend of the announcement that Ball Corporation, a major supplier of aluminum cans for the brewery industry, announced suddenly that they were raising their rates and minimum orders for their non-contract customers; many of which include the smaller craft breweries across the country as well as here in Minnesota. He recognized immediately what that COULD mean for the breweries, liquor stores, and consumers who enjoy the many varieties of craft beers offered here in central Minnesota. Higher prices and possibly fewer options.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Local Vet Moves Into Habitat House

SAUK RAPIDS -- The second Veterans' home built by Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is ready to be occupied. Mark Barth, a local veteran, will be moving into his new home with his family. The four-bedroom home is off of Benton Drive. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director of Central...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Politics
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Should Have a Lot More Snow Than it Does Right Now

December kicks off this week, and as was driving home yesterday I couldn't help but think that we should probably have more snow around the St. Cloud area than we do. Don't get me wrong, I have no problem seeing clear sidewalks, and not battling winter driving, but according to WeatherSpark.com we should have a lot more snow on the ground.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Black Friday Was a Big Day for Vaccines at CentraCare

CentraCare administered more than 1,400 vaccines last Friday on Black Friday. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they had approximately 900 vaccines administered at the South point site in St. Cloud with more than 1,400 within CentraCare. Morris says:. You can call it...
HEALTH
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Ten Favorite Things About Winter

With today being the last day of November, we thought it would be a good time to take a peek at the things we like best about winter in Minnesota. Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving).
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

This Blue Eyed Handsome Guy Is Looking For A Home & Family

Okay, I might be stretching the "handsome" part but this guy is friendly as all heck and needs a home. Meet King Kane! He arrived as a stray, so nothing is known about his background. Underweight and not in best health upon arrival, but is slowly improving! Can be a bit nervous at first, but is warming up to new people he meets!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

