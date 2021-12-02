ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

By Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response .

“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.

Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows , Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief , Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “ the former guy ” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate when he received a positive result.

According to Mr Meadows, when he relayed the positive result to Mr Trump, he was met with an answer that “rhyme[d] with ‘Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me’.”

While Mr Trump then tested negative for the virus before the debate, it was only a matter of days before his infection saw him helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center and treated for serious Covid-19 symptoms for several days.

The Biden team was reportedly furious that the president, his family and many of his staff did not wear masks at the debate venue, potentially exposing others to the virus – and that anger predates the revelation that Mr Trump had reason to worry about an infection already.

The first Biden-Trump debate was exceptionally belligerent and acrimonious, with the two candidates constantly interrupting each other while Mr Trump churned out a stream of false claims and various incendiary remarks.

Most infamously at all, when asked to condemn the violent far-right Proud Boys, he told them to “stand back and stand by” – a phrase that some members of the group later had printed on T-shirts.

Comments / 50

ArcticDog&CatDoctor
1d ago

The two candidates interrupting each other? You had better go back and review that debate. Trump kept interrupting Biden until Biden had enough and told him to shut up!

Reply(4)
22
none
1d ago

Trump exposed America and did little to stop it!-Criminal Negligencel -Jan. 22, 2020-“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”-Feb. 7, 2020-“It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu... This is deadly stuff” [Trump in a private interview with Bob Woodward from The Washington Post made public on Sept. 9, 2020]-March 6, 2020“You have to be calm. It’ll go away.”-March 8, 2020-“We have a perfectly coordinated and fine-tuned plan at the White House for March 11, 2020-“It goes away….It’s going away. We want it to go away with very, very few deaths.” ---March 11, 2020-“It goes away….It’s going away. We want it to go away with very, very few deaths.”-March 19, 2020-I intended "to always play it down.” [Trump in a private taped interview with Bob Woodward, made public on September 9]

Reply(1)
10
Richard A. Fox
1d ago

He was intentionally standing a good distance away from everyone. It is tough to talk loud enough for him to be heard with a sore throat wearing a mask. He put one back on before he left the room. Guess you didn't see that on Fox News.

Reply(1)
4
