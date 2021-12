It looks like we've got a new place to shop in the Corridor. If you love getting lost for hours in a store looking at things, well you're about to be thrilled. Anthropologie is now open in the Iowa River Landing. If you're not familiar with the store it's got a wide variety of products. Seriously. They sell everything from candles and home furnishings to clothing and beauty products. And that's not all. They even have stuff for weddings. You could basically spend hours browsing through items. It's incredible.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO