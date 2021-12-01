For Sale: Christmas wreath

Christmas is coming, it’s time to deck the halls! Here are some places to pick up a tree, wreath and more:. Christmas Tree 4 Me (online) This new service lets you have a beautiful Christmas tree delivered right to your door without every having to leave the comfort and warmth of your hope! You simply select one online and they’ll deliver it for you! They even have a service to put the lights on your new tree too! They also have hand-decorated wreaths available and for delivery and Pop Up Shops around the city if you want to check out the merchandise in person! For more information visit here!

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO