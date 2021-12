DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Saturday night, Klyde Warren Park will be the place to be as they flip on the switch to light up the park’s Christmas tree! President of Klyde Warren Park, Kit Sawers expects thousands of people to attend the event. Even the big man himself, Santa Claus, will be there along with some friends — Rudolph and Frosty. “We also have the Dallas Conservatory performing the second act of the Nutcracker Suite — a beautiful ballet,” Sawers says. “And then we have the Dallas Theatre performing Christmas carols, we have a mariachi band and all sorts of free activities for the...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO