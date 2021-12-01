ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US jobless claims rise by 28,000, but still low at 222,000

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week’s 52-year low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week...

