Cars

Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired ATV For Kids At $1,900

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday launched an electric Cyberquad for kids, inspired by the automaker’s yet to be launched electric pickup truck Cybertruck. What Happened: The four-wheel all terrain vehicle is priced at $1,900 and is powered by a Cyberquad lithium-ion...

www.benzinga.com

Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
thedetroitbureau.com

Solid-State Batteries Set to Transform the EV Market

Sales of battery-electric vehicles have begun to accelerate and, by some estimates could account for as much as half of the U.S. automotive market by 2030. But not everyone is convinced, skeptics pointing to their higher cost, limited range, slower charging times and other limitations. But a growing number of...
insideevs.com

Safety First: Tesla Model S Falls Off Cliff, Driver Gets A Scratch

Here we report on a recent crash involving a Tesla Model S that fell off a cliff left the car in pieces and totally destroyed, yet the occupant suffered only a few minor scratches. Even more impressive, the battery appears to have remained intact or mostly intact, as no fire damage is seen at the scene.
Fox News

Elon Musk thinks this Toyota tech would make Tesla's yoke steering wheel 'ideal'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was discussing the brand's unusual yoke-style steering wheel on Twitter this week when he suggested an update that would make it better to use. The rectangular interface is being incorporated into Tesla's latest models to offer an unobstructed view of the instrument cluster, according to Musk, and hearkens the brand's future autonomous driving capability. However, videos have shown it can be awkward to use in situations that involve turning it more than 180 degrees, as when negotiating tight turns and parallel parking.
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market. Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.
Inverse

Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Asks Tesla Employees To Help Save Money

The global pandemic has caused major issues for car manufacturers across the board. From logistical backlogs and parts shortages to low economic growth figures affecting sales, and not to mention the ongoing chip shortage. One of the hardest-hit companies has been Tesla, which is struggling to meet delivery deadlines on popular models such as the Model S and Model X. Tesla's market dominance is also being tested by Chinese newcomers, while CEO Elon Musk faces major recalls at home. To help keep Tesla in the black, Musk has urged workers to reduce the cost of vehicle deliveries by any means necessary. This comes at the end of the final quarter, a period when deliveries are usually ramped up.
torquenews.com

Cybertruck's Clone: China's EF-1-T Bears a Striking Resemblance to Tesla Cybertruck

The Chinese electric car start-up Edison Future has two new electric vehicles presented, including an electric pickup EF-1-T, which resembles the Tesla Cybertruck. EF-1T's similarity to Tesla's Cybertruck is striking - including solar cells. Yet, the vehicle has its own character and in my opinion, looks beautiful. Edisonfuture, the subsidiary...
CarBuzz.com

The Cybertruck Is Getting Tesla's Most Hated Feature

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been busy launching strange new products and urging his employees to cut costs, the company has been struggling with recalls, supply issues, and production delays. Its most anticipated model to date, the Tesla Cybertruck, has been postponed time and again, and it looks like we'll only be able to meet this blocky beast later in 2022. The Cybertruck has made all kinds of headlines, from its bulletproof exterior to the fact that it may come with a glass dashboard. Good news or bad, people are still very keen to see this new EV truck, but potential buyers might be dissuaded after the latest news from Musk: the Cybertruck is coming with the controversial yoke steering wheel.
Jalopnik

Subaru And Toyota Are Going To Sell Essentially The Same Electric Car And This Is It

Subaru is officially joining the electric car game, debuting a new SUV based on the platform that the company worked with Toyota to build. Called the Subaru Solterra, the vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive system with Subaru’s world-renowned “X-Mode” feature, plus it will get some kind of off-road cruise control. Here’s what we know so far.
torquenews.com

Dealer Offers To Drive a Tesla Model 3 for FREE for Six Months

Imagine driving a Tesla Model 3 free, for six months. A freelance car dealer from the Rhineland made its customers an insane offer in the summer: They can drive a Tesla Model 3 for free for six months and then give it back. Now he starts the action again. However, there are a few conditions to be aware of.
insideevs.com

This Tesla Model 3.5 Design Could Be A Global Top Seller

Thanks to CGI creator Sugar Chow, who's known as sugardesign_1 on social media, we have an incredible rendering of a Tesla Model 3 wagon, or perhaps you want to call it a Shooting Brake or a crossover of sorts. The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling EV of all time,...
