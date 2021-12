Brian Baynes is the creator of Bubbles Fanzine, a comics fanzine out of Richmond Virginia. He's been co-organizing Richmond Zine Fest since 2012. When I was in high school I used to mail a lot of cash to order records through the mail. I remember getting free zines along with the records and immediately being attracted to them. A few years later I was really into the fact you could just make a zine yourself. You didn't have to wait around to be published or for anyone to care, you could just print out anything you were passionate about and go from there. I still get that feeling making Bubbles. I started helping organize Richmond Zine Fest in 2012 and got into the community and made a bunch of friends through zines.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO