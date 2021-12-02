Huff named Player of the WeekSports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | BJ Bohler had another dominating performance for the second straight week to earn his first SWAC Defensive Player of the Week award. Bohler had the most significant impact on the field in the 2021 Florida Blue Florida Classic as he was named the game's MVP. He had an interception in the first quarter, in which the Rattlers scored on the next play. Late in the third quarter, he forced a fumble, recovered it, and returned it 56-yards for a touchdown. Bohler added four tackles and a pass breakup as the Rattlers defeated the Wildcats 46-21. Bohler and the Rattlers play in their first playoff game since 2001 this Saturday, November 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO