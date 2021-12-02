ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuff the Bus event will be December 8

By editor@news-reporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second of three “Stuff the Bus” events to re-supply students with school supplies...

News19 WLTX

Lexington residents giving back to Stuff-a-Bus

LEXINGTON, S.C. — "I love giving to people. It's a blessing for me to give than receive," Lucky Ellison, a WLTX Stuff-a-Bus donor, said as he dropped off a group of items. Mr. Lucky has been giving to WLTX Stuff-a-Bus the last 10 years. He said it's right to give back your blessings to others and especially to those less fortunate who might not be able to afford Christmas gifts.
LEXINGTON, SC
WKTV

Stuff the Bus stops at Sangertown Square

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The saga continues with our annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign. Boscov’s at Sangertown Square was the third stop of the campaign season. ‘Stuff the Bus’ is the annual toy drive here in Central New York that was created to help less fortunate families in the Mohawk Valley have a happy holiday season.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
lacamasmagazine.com

Annual Stuff The Bus Campaign Raises Food, Donations For Local Non-Profits

Washougal, WA — Organized by the Camas-Washougal Business Alliance (CWBA), the annual Stuff The Bus campaign is under way through December 3, and has become our area’s largest local food drive. “It’s always met annually with enthusiasm from both Camas and Washougal residents,” said Tabitha Shaffer, CWBA co-founder. “We utilize...
WASHOUGAL, WA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg Stuff the Bus success, 2,500 items donated

The City of Galesburg’s Stuff the Bus event collected non-perishable food items, diapers and wipes throughout the month of November for the FISH Food Pantry and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. The Strength Collective, Save-A-Lot, Hy-Vee, and Walmart all joined in the effort by collecting donations and allowing the bus to be parked on their property.
GALESBURG, IL
Circleville Herald

Holiday events pack the calendar for December

CIRCLEVILLE — Santa will be making several stops this holiday season around Pickaway County, even stopping by at some holiday events. The Circleville Downtown Business Alliance is hosting a Roundtown Holiday Hop on Dec. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, Ohio Christian...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Antelope Valley Press

‘Stuff a Bus’ charity starts today

LANCASTER — The Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive — Antelope Valley Transit Agency’s annual collection of toys and clothing for the Antelope Valley community’s children in need — starts today and continues through Dec. 12. Santa’s helpers will be heard chanting “Stuff That Bus!” and ringing their bells to make sure...
LANCASTER, CA
1380kcim.com

Donations To Be Taken To Help Replenish Supply Of Books At New Opportunities And The Stuff The Bus Food Drive Is Saturday

The date and times have been set for the region to pull together in an effort to replenish a lost stock of books for area kids this holiday season. A fire at the Carroll New Opportunities location on east U.S. Highway 30 on Oct. 11 resulted in the loss of many of the books they gather to give out to children for Christmas. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the annual Holly Jolly Reading book collection event will be focused on building back up that supply. Luanne Kustra and her daughter, Katie, began this tradition more than 15 years ago and it is still going strong. Volunteers will be in the Godfather’s Pizza parking lot next Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and those wishing to make donations can simply pull in and drop them off. Normally, they set a goal of 500 books, but this year that goal is much higher for new and used volumes that appeal to infants, children and teens up to 18 years old. The families will be picking up books and other Christmas gifts at New Opportunities on Thursday, Dec. 16. Another Kustra tradition, the Stuff the Bus food drive event, is this Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hy-Vee from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are collecting food and cash donations for the Community of Concern Food Pantry and Hy-Vee is helping make it even easier, giving shoppers the option to purchase $10 and $20 bags of food. People can also raid their pantries at home and bring the food to the parking lot to be placed on the bus, that will travel to the Community of Concern at 5 p.m. that night to deliver the donations.
CARROLL, IA
WNYT

'Stuff the Bus' in South Colonie collecting toys for kids in need

The South Colonie Central School District is making sure no child in the community will go without a gift this holiday season. With the help of the village of Colonie and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, the district kicked off its 15th annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign on Monday. Students...
COLONIE, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan DNR hosting Stuff-a-Truck holiday toy collection event

With the holidays fast approaching, several toy collection events for families in need are launching this week. One that kicked off on Friday with an expansion to multiple cities statewide is called Stuff-a-Truck. It is run by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and is set to run until Dec....
MICHIGAN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

South Colonie CSD kicks off 'Stuff the Bus' Toys for Tots Campaign

South Colonie CSD kicks off 'Stuff the Bus' Toys for Tots Campaign. South Colonie CSD kicks off 'Stuff the Bus' Toys for Tots Campaign. Conversations involving SUNY Chancellor come to light in AG's report. Rensselaer County, Troy city budgets pass. State Department of Labor, SUNY launch first craft brewer and...
COLONIE, NY
lookout.co

“Stuff the Bus” this holiday season with Santa Cruz METRO & Toys For Tots

As our community continues to battle the ongoing uncertainty brought forth by these recent years, it is now more important than ever to help out those in need. While the holidays are some of the most joyful times of the year for many, they also remain the most difficult for others. Santa Cruz METRO is hoping to make those hard times a little bit easier by partnering with local non-profit, Toys For Tots, to host METRO’s first “Stuff the Bus” donation site this holiday season.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kvrr.com

13th Annual Stuff the Bus ready to hit the road

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The 13th annual stuff the bus event, providing gifts to women and children in the YWCA at their Unique Boutique will hit the road Thursday. The bus will be located at Beyond Realty on December 2nd from 3:00 to 3:45 PM. They will be accepting donations...
FARGO, ND
WOWT

Stuff the Bus: Food & Toy donations help local families

Speaker Pelosi was joined by members of the California Congressional Delegation. For almost two months, a leak in a private water line has bubbled up from a public street. New York City ushered in the holiday season Wednesday night. 6 On Your Side: Scammers hijack Facebook page. Updated: 2 hours...
OMAHA, NE

