Stuff the Bus event will be December 8

The date and times have been set for the region to pull together in an effort to replenish a lost stock of books for area kids this holiday season. A fire at the Carroll New Opportunities location on east U.S. Highway 30 on Oct. 11 resulted in the loss of many of the books they gather to give out to children for Christmas. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the annual Holly Jolly Reading book collection event will be focused on building back up that supply. Luanne Kustra and her daughter, Katie, began this tradition more than 15 years ago and it is still going strong. Volunteers will be in the Godfather’s Pizza parking lot next Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and those wishing to make donations can simply pull in and drop them off. Normally, they set a goal of 500 books, but this year that goal is much higher for new and used volumes that appeal to infants, children and teens up to 18 years old. The families will be picking up books and other Christmas gifts at New Opportunities on Thursday, Dec. 16. Another Kustra tradition, the Stuff the Bus food drive event, is this Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hy-Vee from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are collecting food and cash donations for the Community of Concern Food Pantry and Hy-Vee is helping make it even easier, giving shoppers the option to purchase $10 and $20 bags of food. People can also raid their pantries at home and bring the food to the parking lot to be placed on the bus, that will travel to the Community of Concern at 5 p.m. that night to deliver the donations.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO