ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, GA

Fishing This Week

By Albert Moody
lincolnjournalonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a very special week for the folks in Lincolnton. The first...

www.lincolnjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Bob Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincolnton, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Knight
Reuters

Two hippos in Belgian zoo test positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Two hippos have tested positive for COVID-19 at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium in what could be the first reported cases in the species, zoo staff said. Hippos Imani, aged 14, and 41-year-old Hermien have no symptoms apart from a runny nose, but the zoo said the pair had been put into quarantine as a precaution.
PETS
The Associated Press

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy