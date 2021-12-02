Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

Andrew Wiggins totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3PT), five rebounds, and two assists in the Warriors’ 118-96 win over the Suns on Friday. Wiggins scored 19.0 points in the Warriors’ win over the Suns, putting together a better scoring performance in this second meeting. He was much more aggressive in this rematch, and when he did choose to attack the basket, it often resulted in positive outcomes. Wiggins has the talent, but it seems as though he hasn't found the urgency to push beyond his high-floor conservative contribution to the team. Because of this, it could lead to the limiting of his appeal for rosters, especially given his high-price point considering his recent performance. Wiggins has been gifted a consistent role in the starting rotation, and it appears as though the team really believes in his talent; it is because of that reason that a silver lining can be found from a fantasy perspective. He could be a great asset in cash games and small slates, but not so much GPPs unless his price-point decreases.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO