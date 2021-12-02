Dell Technologies Spots Major Shifts in the ICT Sector of UAE

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the legal industry. The technology can significantly reduce expenses and time while enhancing accuracy. AI technology assists legal professionals in performing narrowly defined tasks such as legal research and document evaluation amongst other routine activities. The use of AI in areas such as contract administration and review enables experienced legal practitioners to move their focus from routine tasks to other value-added tasks such as strategy development and navigating complex legal problems. AI is used by a variety of corporate law firms and legal departments to standardize and review documents. Furthermore, the majority of firms in the United States, China, Germany, and Korea are investing in legal technology services. For instance, in August 2021, QVentures announced their latest fund investment in Semeris, a legal AI startup that develops contract analysis products for the financial sector. Semeris, which was created to assist financial services companies in reviewing, analyzing, and summarizing legal documentation, aims to provide "superhuman powers" to anyone who interacts with complex legal documents. AI tools assist legal support to professionals in carrying out their due diligence more effectively and efficiently, while also improving accuracy. In a legal context, artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as technologies that appear intelligent but perform specific functions.

