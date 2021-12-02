ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dell Technologies Spots Major Shifts in the ICT Sector of UAE

industryglobalnews24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the United Arab Emirates, Dell Technologies has evolved massively over the last five decades. Dell...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies. Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California said in September 2020 that it was buying United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology giant Softbank to “create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI."But the deal immediately raised concerns that Arm would abandon its business model of licensing chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s competitors....
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia in need of funds for advanced technology

Australia has a reputation when it comes to the science of quantum computing, having the best leaders and scientists, and the results. But as the world of technology advances, Australia needs new approaches and smart initiatives to cater to the deficiencies in its intelligence and defense technology. Today, geopolitics are...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Arab Emirates#Dorm Room#Uae#Ict#Dell Technologies Spots
industryglobalnews24.com

Technology Advancement Continues in the United Arab Emirates

The world knows the United Arab Emirates to be a country that blows away your expectations and realizes ideas like no one else has been able to. When given the right push, the country has the potential to achieve whatever goals it has. It is this encouraging demeanor that has brought unmatched success to the country’s startups.
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

United States Non-Technical Agile Transformation Services Market 2021 – 2029; Know the Analysis and Trends

Agile transformation services, specifically across the non-technical environment, is gaining rapid popularity across enterprises in the United States. The United States non-technical agile transformation services market was valued at US$ 189.49 MN in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growing demand for rapid product development, changing consumer expectations, and a surge in the desire to improve teamwork and communication in businesses are driving the growth of the non-technical agile transformation services market in the United States. Agile is becoming more popular in marketing, design, and creative agencies, owing to the fact that it streamlines a crucial step in the business process. It is necessary for an organization to embrace agility as a way of life in order to thrive. The increased demand for accelerated product development, as well as the increased need to improve teamwork and communication in businesses, has fuelled the growth of United States non-technical agile transformation services market.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

India and UAE Conclude Trade Pack

On Friday, the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, Piyush Goyal met with the representatives from the industry of aluminum, chemicals, copper, and petrochemicals in New Delhi to negotiate a free trade pact between India and the UAE for a third round. According to a statement released by the...
ECONOMY
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
United Arab Emirates
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand Business Leaders Seem Optimistic About Digital Technology

Industry chiefs seem very upbeat due to the new wave of digital technology’s significance brought about by the pandemic. The global lockdowns have highlighted the roles that digital technologies can play like never before. The group chief executive and founder of the Bitkub Capital Group, Jirayut Srupsrisopa, the president of...
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

AWS inks and Singapore team up to explore space technology

Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn) wishes to partner with Amazon Web Service (AWS) to get a hand on cloud technology. The OSTIn aims to drive the local sector and create a space talent for Singapore to facilitate local ecosystem collaborations. The US cloud vendor shared a post...
WORLD
ExecutiveBiz

Dell Technologies, AWS Launch Data Protection, Recovery Tool

Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services have unveiled a cloud-based offering meant to help organizations secure, isolate and recover data from a ransomware attack and other cyber breaches. Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS is a data protection platform that allows customers to field a public cloud vault to...
SOFTWARE
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Dell Technologies to offer air-gapped ransomware protection via AWS Marketplace

Dell Technologies announced the launch of its new Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS service on the AWS Marketplace. The new offering is designed to serve as an air-gapped cyber vault that will "securely protect and isolate data away from a ransomware attack." The product's purpose is to provide a rapid recovery path from ransomware and other malicious attacks by maintaining a backup that is both physically and logically removed from any intrusions via an "automated operational air gap."
SOFTWARE
mobileworldlive.com

M1 takes majority stake in Malaysian ICT provider

M1 unveiled plans to take a 70 per cent stake in Malaysia-based ICT company Glocomp Systems and two affiliates for MYR111 million ($26.2 million), a move designed to strengthen its enterprise digital service capabilities. The remaining 30 per cent stake will be held by four Glocomp founders who will continue...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 - Know the Analysis and Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the legal industry. The technology can significantly reduce expenses and time while enhancing accuracy. AI technology assists legal professionals in performing narrowly defined tasks such as legal research and document evaluation amongst other routine activities. The use of AI in areas such as contract administration and review enables experienced legal practitioners to move their focus from routine tasks to other value-added tasks such as strategy development and navigating complex legal problems. AI is used by a variety of corporate law firms and legal departments to standardize and review documents. Furthermore, the majority of firms in the United States, China, Germany, and Korea are investing in legal technology services. For instance, in August 2021, QVentures announced their latest fund investment in Semeris, a legal AI startup that develops contract analysis products for the financial sector. Semeris, which was created to assist financial services companies in reviewing, analyzing, and summarizing legal documentation, aims to provide "superhuman powers" to anyone who interacts with complex legal documents. AI tools assist legal support to professionals in carrying out their due diligence more effectively and efficiently, while also improving accuracy. In a legal context, artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as technologies that appear intelligent but perform specific functions.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global HVAC Solution Software Market is Growing at a CAGR of 9.89% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Demand for Optimization of Ventilation and Heating in Workspaces – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the construction sector massively. Companies have opted for work from home options to maintain social distancing, and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Government bodies also have encouraged working from home, as the virus was spreading fast in several regions. However, the rolling out of the vaccines has enabled employees to return to office, and various companies are working on creating proper ventilation and heating across workspaces to help tackle the virus. Studies show that optimal ventilation can help in the reduction of surface contamination by removing several particles before they can land on various surfaces. Added care is being taken by companies to deploy proper HVAC techniques to create a safe working environment for the employees, thereby helping in the growth of the global HVAC solution software market in the coming years.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Dell Technologies and AWS Collaborate to Help Customers Protect their Data from Ransomware Attacks

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS provides a fast, easy-to-deploy public cloud vault to help secure, isolate and recover data from a ransomware attack. Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, are bringing Dell’s cyber recovery vault to the AWS Marketplace with the launch of Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS. Through the AWS Marketplace, customers can easily purchase and deploy an air-gapped cyber vault from Dell, the leading provider of data protection appliances & software globally, to help securely protect and isolate data away from a ransomware attack.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy