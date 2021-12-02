ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analysis of Global PORON Foam Market: By Industry Trends, Share, Key Players and Forecast during 2021-2029

industryglobalnews24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORON, a foam made of microcellular urethane, has an extremely low compression set and are highly flexible in nature. They are manufactured by the continuous casting and curing of frothed urethane intermediates based on the desired thickness. PORON foam exhibits excellent compression set resistance and chemical resistance, which enable them to...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Reasons for Notable Growth of Global Bearings Market during 2021 – 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, the global bearings market was valued at US$ 112200.049 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% over the forecast period. A significant increase in demand for bearings that requires less maintenance, has a longer service life, and promises better and higher performance is on the rise, which is expected to propel the growth of the global bearings market. Additionally, demand for specialized bearing solutions that suit various industry-specific requirements will further aid in fulfilling worldwide bearings market demand. Especially in automotive and aerospace industry, there is a growing trend towards "Integrated Bearings," in which the bearing's surrounding components become an integral part of the bearing itself. These bearings were created with the goal of reducing the number of bearing components in the final assembled product. As a result, using "integrated bearings" lowers equipment costs, improves reliability, simplifies installation, and extends service life. In addition, the bearings market is moving towards inventing new types of application-specific bearings. Numerous bearing manufacturers are developing specialized bearings for applications such as agricultural machinery, weaving looms in the textile industry, and turbochargers in the automotive industry. Bearing OEMs are constantly working on sensorized smart bearing development. Internally powered sensors and data-acquisition circuitry enable bearings to highlight their operating conditions continuously with incorporation of this technology. In the last several years, advances in surface texturing and the inclusion of wear-resistant coatings in rolling elements and raceways have advanced significantly. These bearings perform in high-stress, high-impact, low-lubrication, and high-temperature conditions. Thus, these factors are driving the demand for the global bearings market.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

United States Non-Technical Agile Transformation Services Market 2021 – 2029; Know the Analysis and Trends

Agile transformation services, specifically across the non-technical environment, is gaining rapid popularity across enterprises in the United States. The United States non-technical agile transformation services market was valued at US$ 189.49 MN in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growing demand for rapid product development, changing consumer expectations, and a surge in the desire to improve teamwork and communication in businesses are driving the growth of the non-technical agile transformation services market in the United States. Agile is becoming more popular in marketing, design, and creative agencies, owing to the fact that it streamlines a crucial step in the business process. It is necessary for an organization to embrace agility as a way of life in order to thrive. The increased demand for accelerated product development, as well as the increased need to improve teamwork and communication in businesses, has fuelled the growth of United States non-technical agile transformation services market.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to Grow over 30% CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of hybrid cloud – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) was estimated to be US$ 54.01 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to reach approximately 54.01 billion in 2020. The total industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% over the forecast period. Although public cloud solutions tend to be more cost-effective than on-site infrastructure investment, the granular nature of their billing which reflects specific usage across different resource types can contribute to the cloud bill being higher than anticipated. With a hybrid cloud solution, organizations can ensure their workload is held in the right place, based on their needs. This may mean that not all data sets need to be in the cloud, ensuring greater control over cost management. Hybrid cloud solutions allow organizations to balance usage across multiple systems in order to maintain data sovereignty where it’s required, while still leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the public cloud in other circumstances.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foams#Microcellular Urethane
industryglobalnews24.com

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 - Know the Analysis and Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the legal industry. The technology can significantly reduce expenses and time while enhancing accuracy. AI technology assists legal professionals in performing narrowly defined tasks such as legal research and document evaluation amongst other routine activities. The use of AI in areas such as contract administration and review enables experienced legal practitioners to move their focus from routine tasks to other value-added tasks such as strategy development and navigating complex legal problems. AI is used by a variety of corporate law firms and legal departments to standardize and review documents. Furthermore, the majority of firms in the United States, China, Germany, and Korea are investing in legal technology services. For instance, in August 2021, QVentures announced their latest fund investment in Semeris, a legal AI startup that develops contract analysis products for the financial sector. Semeris, which was created to assist financial services companies in reviewing, analyzing, and summarizing legal documentation, aims to provide "superhuman powers" to anyone who interacts with complex legal documents. AI tools assist legal support to professionals in carrying out their due diligence more effectively and efficiently, while also improving accuracy. In a legal context, artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as technologies that appear intelligent but perform specific functions.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global HVAC Solution Software Market is Growing at a CAGR of 9.89% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Demand for Optimization of Ventilation and Heating in Workspaces – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the construction sector massively. Companies have opted for work from home options to maintain social distancing, and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Government bodies also have encouraged working from home, as the virus was spreading fast in several regions. However, the rolling out of the vaccines has enabled employees to return to office, and various companies are working on creating proper ventilation and heating across workspaces to help tackle the virus. Studies show that optimal ventilation can help in the reduction of surface contamination by removing several particles before they can land on various surfaces. Added care is being taken by companies to deploy proper HVAC techniques to create a safe working environment for the employees, thereby helping in the growth of the global HVAC solution software market in the coming years.
SOFTWARE
ARTnews

Top 10 Percent of NFT Traders Perform 85 Percent of All Transactions, New Research Reveals

Though the NFT market is on everybody’s mind, the details of how it functions and who it rewards are still murky. This past October, however, a team of researchers with funding from the Alan Turing Institute released one of the first papers to analyze the NFT market. Titled “Mapping the NFT revolution: market trends, trade networks, and visual features,” Matthieu Nadini et al. published in Nature some surprising results. Despite the fact that NFTs have been touted as a democratizing force for art, the paper revealed that top buyers account for the majority of sales and very few artists make more...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
investing.com

2 Software stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

The software industry is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming year, driven by the remote and hybrid working environment and increased tech integration across various industries. Thus, quality stocks Oracle (ORCL) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) could deliver substantial gains. However, as the markets are extremely volatile, fundamentally weak software stocks OKTA (OKTA) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) are best avoided now.The software industry has been in the limelight since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its critical role in navigating the remote and hybrid working lifestyle. Many companies have used this opportunity to expand their products and services.
STOCKS
industryglobalnews24.com

Healthcare Market to Surpass 662.67 billion US dollars by 2027

The Home Healthcare Market released a study report that shows the increase in healthcare expenditures is causing people to look for low costing home health services, particularly those looking for something based on the long term. The rapidly growing population and the trend of nuclear homes are boosting the demand for home healthcare services.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy