Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson discusses his experience at Michigan, with some teammates chiming in on the impact the captain has had. “You have to give Jim a lot of credit A) for understanding he had to do it and B) for picking the right guys. He found some good young coaches, and then he convinced [assistant head coach] Biff Poggi to come back and be a COO. Everything is probably clicking in a way that it hasn’t for a while.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO