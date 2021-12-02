ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ agrees on planned January oil output rise, sources say

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ has agreed to go ahead with...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Bahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar – Sky News Arabia

DUBAI (Reuters) – The Central Bank of Bahrain plans to offer a digital Dinar through a digital payments platform which will be available around the clock, Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday. The central bank also aims to gradually raise the share of financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises to...
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Saudi non-oil private sector keeps expanding, jobs growth modest – PMI

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued to grow in November on the back of strong demand and modest price pressures for businesses, but lower growth of new orders meant it was the least marked expansion since August, a survey showed on Sunday. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit...
WORLD
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Opec Newsroom
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras to cut fuel prices, Bolsonaro says

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - State-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will start lowering fuel prices as early as next week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview on Sunday published in news website Poder360. Bolsonaro did not give details about the move, but explained that the price reductions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

Oil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group said it was keeping its meeting open to adjust plans on short notice if necessary. It’s an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher after OPEC+ decides to keep gradual production increase for January

Oil futures settled with a gain on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies agreed to leave their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day in place for January. The group of producers, which is known as OPEC+, also left the door open for any adjustments to production, depending on new developments in the market. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 93 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $66.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as low as $62.43.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
POTUS
investing.com

Oil Plunges 4.8% as Russia Proposes OPEC+ Output Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell sharply as Russia was said to propose OPEC+ sticks with a planned 400,000 barrel a day production hike for January. Futures in New York tumbled as much as 4.8%, while the global Brent benchmark also fell. OPEC+ is meeting to decide on supply with the spread of the omicron variant muddying the demand outlook.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Weakens; OPEC+ May Stick to Planned Output Increase

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Thursday following a report that OPEC and its allies have decided to release more oil into the market as previously agreed, despite the uncertainty caused by the new Covid variant. By 9:25 AM ET (1425 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.3% lower at $64.06 a...
TRAFFIC
stockxpo.com

OPEC, Russia Agree to Keep Boosting Oil Output, Jolting Prices

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, sticking to their long-term plan despite new worries over demand raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers led by Russia—which together call themselves OPEC+—said they would raise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

OPEC+ sticks to planned output hike

VIENNA, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The world's major oil producers have pledged to stick to the plan to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day next month. The 23rd OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), held via videoconference on Thursday. OPEC and its allies are also known as OPEC+.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

OPEC+: May discuss a 200K BPD output hike in January versus current 400K BPD agreed - Reuters

According to sources cited by Reuters, OPEC+ may as an option discuss hiking output by just 200K barrels per day (BPD) in January versus the current agreement which stipulates 400K BPD monthly output hikes into mid-2022. Moreover, a senior OPEC+ source reportedly said that sentiment at the moment is to stick to the existing output plan at the meeting.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy