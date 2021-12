On November 29, 2021 around 8:41 am, the City of Flint Sanitary Sewage Collection System overflowed sanitary sewage from the back of a vactor truck onto the pavement at the intersection of Bennett and Iowa Avenue in Flint. Less than 20-gallons of raw sewage flowed onto the pavement from the vactor truck. This discharge was due to the vactor truck’s rear tank opening causing raw sewage to spill out the back tank onto pavement and into a storm catch basin. The City of Flint Water Service Center responded in a timely manner and cleaned up the area. The storm sewer mains and catch basins were cleaned and vactored. No raw sewage was discharged into the Flint River. Around 8:50 am on November 29, 2021 the sanitary sewage spill was stopped and an estimated less than 20-gallons of sanitary sewage was discharged onto the surrounding pavement and storm catch basin. As a precautionary measure required by law, the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Genesee County Health Department have been notified. The discharge has now ended and the line has been cleaned.

FLINT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO