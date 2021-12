The branch of science called cosmology — which is not about hairdressing and permanent waves, but the study of the universe as a whole — regards the cosmos as a single entity. Meaning, everything was born together and shares universal properties. The cosmos didn’t just leak in here drop by drop from another dimension, as the Steady State theory suggested. Instead, the nature of space, the speed of light and the value of such constants as gravity are identical everywhere. In short, we truly live in a UNI-verse where E Pluribus Unum rules, a oneness out of which the many stars and planets are free to experiment and frolic.

