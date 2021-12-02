ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warframe: New War date revealed with new Cinematic Trailer

By Amar Spahic
altchar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Extremes announced at the start of November that their long-awaited expansion, The New War, will go live in December, and now we have the exact date: December 15th, so mark the date Warframe Ninjas. The cinematic trailer was shown on Warframe’s dev stream yesterday and shows a battle...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Hitman 3' Year 2 Trailer Reveals New Content Coming in 2022

A year later and Hitman 3 is still going strong. IO Interactive recently hinted at their new content roadmap for the game, which will begin on January 20. Hitman 3 has continued to be a success for the company since its launch in early 2021, with the developer reaching a milestone of 50 million players. It has been the most successful installment in The World of Assassination trilogy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett New Image Revealed

The Book of Boba Fett has revealed a brand new image, which shows the titular Star Wars bounty hunter and icon Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) standing side-by-side with his new partner and ally, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the hard, sandy streets of Tatooine. Indeed, The Book of Boba Fett is expected to give fans a mix of Star Wars and mobster crime dramas like The Godfather and Goodfellas, as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand try to fill the vacuum of power left behind in the Star Wars underworld, after the death of crimelord Jabba the Hutt.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals One of Gaming's Best Trilogies Is Being Added

A new Xbox Game Pass leak has revealed that one of gaming's best-ever trilogies is being added to the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. In other, fewer words, it looks like Xbox Game Pass is adding Mass Effect Legendary Edition. That said, right now it's unclear if it's being added through EA Play or not. If it's added through EA Play, it would mean it will be limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the pricier tier of the subscription service that comes with EA Play and Xbox Live Gold for an extra $5 a month.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sinclair
ComicBook

Netflix's New Horror Series has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The success of Squid Game on Netflix proved that audiences around the globe are willing to watch original programming on the streamer that wasn't exclusively American produced and in English, even viewers in the United States proved interested in foreign content. Luckily for Netflix it wasn't long before their next big South Korean original series arrived on the scene as their all-new horror show Hellbound has arrived. The new series, which hails from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and their writing partner Choi Gyu-seok, has already shown that it will be a hit as the series has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already dominating the Top 10 on the streaming service.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

New Character and Story Details Revealed for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

At Destination D23, we learned more details of the story behind the new Star Wars hotel at Walt Disney World, Stars Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Just a couple of days ago, we learned about the six new characters that will be aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. During the World Building for...
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Tribe Nine by Danganronpa Creator Gets New Trailer Revealing the Shinagawa Tribe

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games released another trailer of their upcoming mixed media project Tribe Nine, introducing one of the tribes showcased in the game. The new trailer introduces the Shinagawa Tribe, its characters, and its theme song, “Revolving Overdrive.” The theme of the tribe is likely derived from the fact that Shinagawa is known as the location of many tech companies, including plenty of gaming giants like PlayStation, Bandai Namco, Sega, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Cinematic Trailer#Digital Extremes#Tau#Caliban#Nintendo Switch
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals five new characters in winter trailer

Hollyoaks has unveiled a brand new winter trailer, and with it, five new characters who are set to move into the village. Things are about to get frosty, folks. As the Channel 4 soap gears up for a bitter winter – and some festive fun too, of course – a new trailer for the series has confirmed the impending arrival of five new residents.
TV SERIES
gamepur.com

Smite’s latest cinematic trailer teases new character Atlas

Developer Hi-Rez Studios has released a new cinematic trailer for Smite that reveals the MOBA’s next champion, Atlas. He is set to arrive in the game sometime in December. Additional information about the character will be revealed during an update show on the Smite Twitch channel that’s taking place on November 24 at 2 PM CT.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

New Anvil: Vault Breakers trailer reveals the lore behind the game

We recently previewed Anvil: Vault Breakers based on the demo (which is still currently available on Steam), and found it to be bloody great. A roguelite hybrid of Warframe and Hades, it ticked pretty much all of our boxes and left us gagging for the December 2 release date. Ahead...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Next Atari Classic Upgrade Gets Dated with New Asteroids: Recharged Trailer

It’s hard to believe that there was a video gaming scene before Space Invaders and Asteroids ignited the arcades, but there’s a very clear line between before and after. Beforehand arcades were an interesting new development, and after it was a cultural movement that eventually became… all this. While Space Invaders came first, the spread of arcades throughout the US took a while and by the time they were everywhere Asteroids had come along and was every bit as prominent, sitting right near the front door to lure in all the quarters. The entire game was dealing with three asteroid sizes and two types of flying saucers, but when stray shots turned the single-screen playfield into a mass of tiny little rocks flying about at random that was more than enough to deal with. Asteroids is one of the most iconic games in the history of the arcade, so no pressure on making a new entry in the form of Asteroids: Recharged.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Planets
geekculture.co

Arc System Works Reveal New Fighter ‘DNF Duel’ With Smashing Trailer

A blast from the past is always nostalgically welcomed by everyone, and Nexon, together with renowned fighting game masters Arc System Works, are giving us just that with a brand new trailer for DNF Duel, which is inspired by the Dungeon Fighter/Dungeon & Fighter franchise. While the franchise might not...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Euphoria season 2 confirms release date and debuts new trailer

Euphoria's long-awaited second season has finally confirmed its release date. The HBO drama, which stars Zendaya as a recovering teen drug addict, aired its first season back in 2019, with two one-off specials dropping in December 2020 and January of this year. The broadcaster has now announced that the second...
TV SERIES
nintendoeverything.com

Clockwork Aquario western release date set, new trailer

ININ Games has provided a final release date for Clockwork Aquario in the west. It will launch on December 14 in North America and November 30 in Europe, according to eShop listings. As previously mentioned, Japan is getting the title on November 30. Clockwork Aquario is an arcade game from...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Tease Is Painful for PS5 Players

While Xbox and Bethesda haven't explicitly said that The Elder Scrolls 6 is not coming to the PS5, the pair have more or less confirmed as much on several occasions. And this stings for those who bought a PS5. The Elder Scrolls is one of the biggest and most popular series in gaming, and it's a series PlayStation players have been enjoying since the PS3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion through the PS4 via The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online. And now the former is on PS5 via the Anniversary Edition while the latter continues to be supported on the console. Yet, it seems like this is all PlayStation fans are going to get out of the series going forward, which makes a new tease from Xbox boss Phil Spencer all the more painful. While speaking about the game, Spencer confirmed not only is the game ambitious, but the aim is to create something that will be played at least for a decade like Skyrim. In other words, it's going to be a painful miss for PlayStation fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Tekken 7' Trailer Reveals Two New Editions: Originals and Definitive

Fans can hardly wait for Bandai Namco to finally announce a Tekken 8 release date but, in the meantime, two new editions of the bestselling game in the franchise, Tekken 7, have just become available and have received a trailer. To add to the existing Standard edition and the Ultimate...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy