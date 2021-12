The SimCity series is an icon of gaming. And with good reason: it’s one of the most addictive experiences in video game history, allowing you to city-build, strategize and wield God-like powers as the hours fly by. SimCity 4 is one of the best of the series, earning an impressive 9.2 out of 10 from IGN when it was released. So, if you haven’t yet experienced this brilliant sim — or want to revisit for some serious nostalgia — now’s the time to do it, as we’ve found SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition on sale in the Early Access Black Friday sale for less than half price.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO