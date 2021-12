Ubisoft showed off some of the features from Rainbow Six: Extraction, where the players will be facing off against the parasitic entities that sometimes snatch their friends. These skirmishes will happen across 12 different maps, some of which are located in New Mexico, San Francisco, New York City and Alaska. Players will initially be able to choose from the pool of 18 operators which is significantly fewer than what R6: Siege has in total but keep in mind this is also a live service game and more will be added in the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO