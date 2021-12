When Jayson Tatum plays like an NBA All-Star, the Boston Celtics win games. It is as simple as that. But can he carry the team when he is struggling?. That’s the question challenging the next phrase of Tatum’s rise to superstardom. Can he make players around him better? Can he find other ways to impact a game without scoring? Those are questions Tatum will be faced with as he continues to grow as a superstar and as a leader…a quiet leader.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO