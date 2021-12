In 2015 at the United Nations Assembly, 17 Sustainable Development Goals were established. The purpose of the Sustainable Development Goals is to make sure that everyone has a better and sustainable future. One of them was coined SDG7 and aims to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy. SDG7 tracks investments in energy infrastructure for developing economies and has shown that, despite the fluctuations that were seen in 2020, there has been a steady increase in investment in clean energy in developing countries.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO