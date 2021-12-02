ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SimpleNexus makes third consecutive appearance on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, ranking number 292

Cover picture for the articleLEHI, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced it earned the number 292 spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences,...

