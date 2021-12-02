ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Mortgage Coach executive Kelli Hodges honored with National Mortgage Professional’s 2021 Mortgage Lending’s Women of Inspiration award

tippnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, today announced that chief operations officer (COO) Kelli Hodges has been named a 2021 Mortgage Lending’s Women of Inspiration award recipient...

tippnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
themreport.com

Mortgage Lending Experiences Quarterly Decline

Mortgage lending has dropped in the second and third quarters of 2021, with finance mortgages dropping 13% and purchase loans off 2% for the first time this century. According to ATTOM's Q3 2021 U.S. Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report, 3.59 million mortgages secured by residential properties were developed in Q3. Those figures were up 3% from Q3 of 2020, but down 8% from the Q2 of 2021. This amounted to the largest quarterly decline in over a year.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

USA Mortgage

The St. Louis Business Journal is profiling the Top 10 on its 2021 list of the region’s 50 fastest-growing private companies, ranked by revenue growth between 2018 and 2020. No. 9 | 2020 revenue: $240 million | Two-year revenue growth: 164.4%. USA Mortgage, a division of DAS Acquisition Co., grew...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tippnews.com

HousingWire recognizes Sales Boomerang’s Mike Spotten for innovations in mortgage technology

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Mike Spotten, vice president of product, was named a 2021 HW Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire Magazine. Now in its third year, the HW Tech Trendsetters award program highlights the leading players in the housing economy who drive innovation with advanced digital products and services.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Mortgage's Goliath? Meet David

The underdog taking on a much larger and ostensibly successful rival has an irresistible appeal, even among those who normally prefer to nail their colors to the mast of prosperous big corporations. The reason is obvious enough. When the cards are stacked against you, there’s something undeniably stirring and noble...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Lenders#Inspiration#Mortgage Coach
The Motley Fool

Will Hurricanes Affect Mortgage Lending?

The IPCC has warned, again, that climate change is causing more intense hurricanes. Hurricanes are already costly to lenders and result in significant mortgage defaults. Because mortgages are risk-based, homebuyers in prime hurricane zones may end up with extra cost burdens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

New VP voices mortgage professionals' biggest concern

The biggest concern among mortgage professionals is that “business is shifting” amid the continued fall in demand for refinance loans, Laura Hopkins (pictured), the MBA’s newly appointed vice president of member relations has said. Hopkins, who was previously the AVP at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), having joined the organization...
REAL ESTATE
MyChesCo

Filo Mortgage Announces New Jumbo Mortgage

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Filo Mortgage is now offering aggressive pricing on its new Jumbo Select mortgage program, a product that is available directly to consumers. The Jumbo Select product enables more consumers seeking to purchase higher-end homes or refinance an existing jumbo mortgage to realize significant savings. Eligible borrowers may benefit from a reduced interest rate with no points and a lower monthly payment on jumbo loan amounts.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ourquadcities.com

Ascentra mortgage experts win Iowa Mortgage Association awards

Five out of five Ascentra Mortgage Loan Originators (MLO), or “mortgage experts,” received a President’s Club or Winner’s Circle Award from the Iowa Mortgage Association (IMA), during their 2021 Fall Conference in Des Moines. The IMA presents their President’s Club and Winner’s Circle Awards to Iowa’s top producing MLOs each...
CLINTON, IA
Salt Lake Tribune

Trust deeds vs mortgages: What’s the big difference?

If you are planning to invest in turnkey real estate development collateralized by real property, one of the top items on your due diligence check list should be to determine which mortgage theory the state follows per the location of the subject property. This understanding can be detrimental to your recovery strategy if your borrower is unable to uphold their end of the deal and defaults on the loan. Each state adheres to either title theory or lien theory, though there are a few states that follow both. In title theory states, Deeds of Trust are the binding agreements utilized between lenders and borrowers, and Mortgages are the agreements utilized in lien theory states. Both documents serve the same purpose in a real estate deal between a lender and borrower, but how they affect the relationship between the parties involved and the subject property is what makes the big difference.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Homepoint’s Phil Shoemaker: Lessons from a tech-based mortgage leader

If you added up the impact that HousingWire’s Vanguard winners have had on the industry, you’d likely have a comprehensive list of the initiatives that have moved markets forward. These are the leaders who have dreamt, shaped and molded a better way to execute the home-buying journey. From injecting technology into the mortgage process to redefining the real estate agent and home shopper relationship, these leaders have laid the foundations for millions of homeowners. HousingWire sat down with three of these leaders: James O’Bryon, RE/MAX Gold Nation CEO, Cathleen Schreiner Gates, SimpleNexus CEO, and Phil Shoemaker, Homepoint president of originations, to learn more about the housing trends they’re closely watching, what they think will define 2022 and what they hope people remember them for when they retire.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
mortgageorb.com

Mortgage Coach Now Integrated with First American

Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, is now integrated with First American Title Insurance Co., thus enabling mortgage lenders to incorporate title fees into custom total cost analysis (TCA) presentations, providing consumers with greater insight into their closing costs.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Nominations open for in-person Canadian Mortgage Awards 2022

After being held virtually for the past two years, the Canadian Mortgage Awards (CMAs) are set to proudly return as a prestigious awards gala in 2022 at the venue that’s become their home over the last number of years, the Liberty Grand in Toronto – and nominations are now open.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Fairway Independent Mortgage unveils executive promotions

Fairway Independent Mortgage has made two key changes to its executive team. The lender has promoted Cynthia Vasileiadis to the role of executive vice president of fair lending, and Dana Unger has been named executive vice president of business development. In her new role, Vasileiadis will oversee the company’s fair...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions brings in three new account executives

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions is doubling down on its efforts to meet the growing demand for non-QM by adding three new account executives to its team. The non-QM lender has bolstered its roster of account executives with the addition of Patti LoCoco in San Francisco, Steve Wessel Chicago, and Addison Wootton in Atlanta.
ECONOMY
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Tick Lower | December 3, 2021

Mortgage rates moved lower today. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 3.573%. While the rate for a 30-year refinance settled down at 3.772%. Interest rates have seesawed throughout the week. Well-qualified buyers should be able to take advantage of today's low rate environment to lock in an attractive rate and comfortable monthly payments on either a home purchase loan or a mortgage refinance.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy