My Dad Judges My Husband for Not Making More Money

My husband and I of ten years have officially been separated for the past two years now. We have beautiful twin daughters, one who was born with a disability at birth. A while back my husband was arrested on drug-related charges and was sentenced to time. It was during this time frame that I learned of my husband's infidelities. Or should I just say I was forced to accept because truth is told, I knew something wasn't right deep inside beforehand. I faithfully wrote letters and sent pictures and made sure he had money on his books for the commissary. On several attempts to visit with our kids in tow, I was rejected and denied visitation because he had already accepted visitation from another party. During my final attempt to make his visitation, I questioned the correctional officer about my husband's visitation records only to be told he was unable to give me this information, even though I argued that I was his wife. As I stood in the lobby area a woman I recognized all too well filed through with a group leaving. She was someone my husband and I had previously fallen out about due to cheating allegations. She paused and watched me while waiting to receive her belongings. I stood there with one daughter holding tight onto my wrist as the other sat oblivious to her surroundings in her stroller and gawked at the little boy who undeniably wore my husband's face. I felt like Mary J Blige when she sang, "How could I argue with her holding a baby with eyes like yours...gotta face reality." I grabbed my girls and left without saying a word. My husband was eventually released and sure enough, he returned to his old habits and his new family (she is said to be expecting again). My husband recently purchased a house on the other side of town for them, mind you, he has not helped me support the girls one bit. While they sit in a nice four-bedroom home, I reside in a two-bedroom low-income government building. A friend and coworker of mines recently told me during our shift that because I am still legally married to my husband I can rightfully move into the home and ask the other woman to leave, forcing my husband to follow suit or take the house to court and fight for it. Would I be wrong to go this route even though I wholeheartedly feel my kids and I deserve it? -Yasmin.

16 DAYS AGO