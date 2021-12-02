ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

My Dad Judges My Husband for Not Making More Money

By Charlotte Cowles, @charlottecowles
thecut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I have been married for two years and together for five. We’re both in our late 20s and live in New York. He works for a nonprofit and I’m a management consultant. Overall, we’re pretty happy. But one significant issue is that my dad disapproves of the fact...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 4

Beth Janousek
3d ago

he is happy with his job. so he's not rolling in dough. tell dad to please keep his opinion to himself otherwise you may have to limit visits. you seemed fine with his career choice when you met and married. maybe dad is rubbing off on you. stand by your husband. just because he's not money hungry like your dad doesn't mean he doesn't care. if money is a concern try living a slower life style. happiness does not depend on the size of your bank account.

Reply
8
R Mcann
2d ago

You need to go... He's happy in his work it sounds, but you're counting dollars.... He'll be happier without you.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Drunken daughter makes tragedy worse

Dear Amy: My husband died recently after being hit by a car while out on a walk. He left behind two children from two marriages. My stepdaughter, "Belle," is 34. My son "Hank" is 24 and on the autism spectrum. He lives at home and takes classes. Belle is an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Telegraph

My daughter-in-law and son no longer need me – I feel used. What should I do?

I used to look after my grandchildren when my daughter-in-law was at work, collecting them from school, cooking, putting them to bed. I lost my husband in 2016 and they brought me back to life. Earlier this year, their mother was made redundant and is now taking a career break. I’m no longer needed and I’m bereft. She invites me over for Sunday lunch – the highlight of my week – but on the other occasions I’ve popped in between organised meetings, it’s felt like an imposition. I spoke to my son but he didn’t understand. I feel thrown aside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Consultant#First Things First#Internal Conflict#Kansas State University
Lip of Relationship

Regret of a 30-year-old woman: I cheated on the employee in my store, and my husband refused to forgive me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 30 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for two years. For the past two years, the relationship between the two of us has always been very good, and we have never quarreled. However, in the second year of our marriage, After I opened a flower shop, our relationship changed.
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband never remarried, then he passed away

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me personally. I am sorry my ex-husband will never have a chance at a second marriage now that he's dead. At the age most young adults are going off to college, my husband and I got married.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Soul Screwed Series

Am I wrong to fight my husband for the house he bought mistress?

My husband and I of ten years have officially been separated for the past two years now. We have beautiful twin daughters, one who was born with a disability at birth. A while back my husband was arrested on drug-related charges and was sentenced to time. It was during this time frame that I learned of my husband's infidelities. Or should I just say I was forced to accept because truth is told, I knew something wasn't right deep inside beforehand. I faithfully wrote letters and sent pictures and made sure he had money on his books for the commissary. On several attempts to visit with our kids in tow, I was rejected and denied visitation because he had already accepted visitation from another party. During my final attempt to make his visitation, I questioned the correctional officer about my husband's visitation records only to be told he was unable to give me this information, even though I argued that I was his wife. As I stood in the lobby area a woman I recognized all too well filed through with a group leaving. She was someone my husband and I had previously fallen out about due to cheating allegations. She paused and watched me while waiting to receive her belongings. I stood there with one daughter holding tight onto my wrist as the other sat oblivious to her surroundings in her stroller and gawked at the little boy who undeniably wore my husband's face. I felt like Mary J Blige when she sang, "How could I argue with her holding a baby with eyes like yours...gotta face reality." I grabbed my girls and left without saying a word. My husband was eventually released and sure enough, he returned to his old habits and his new family (she is said to be expecting again). My husband recently purchased a house on the other side of town for them, mind you, he has not helped me support the girls one bit. While they sit in a nice four-bedroom home, I reside in a two-bedroom low-income government building. A friend and coworker of mines recently told me during our shift that because I am still legally married to my husband I can rightfully move into the home and ask the other woman to leave, forcing my husband to follow suit or take the house to court and fight for it. Would I be wrong to go this route even though I wholeheartedly feel my kids and I deserve it? -Yasmin.
Lowell Sun

Dear Annie: Affection is absent in my 40-year marriage

DEAR ANNIE: My spouse and I have been married for over 40 years. Our children are married with children of their own. They seem happy and well-adjusted, and our whole family seems happy and healthy. I am very blessed and glad things are the way they are. The problem: There...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Love Story

The wife cheated on her ex-husband, but her husband kept quiet when he knew it

Hey, LS. When I was young, I was very capricious, and I always didn't listen to my parents. At that time, my parents refused to let me marry my husband. They thought my husband was too poor, but I didn't listen at all. I thought that as long as we worked hard enough, we would be able to make money. I think that as long as I am happy, there is no need to make money too seriously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy