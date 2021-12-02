Woman Crossing Road to Help Motorist Is Struck, Killed

'In a world where you can be anything, be kind,' they say and it's something a group of firefighters abided by when they parked their truck right across a motorway to help an elderly woman cross the road. The incident happened along the Kaliningrad motorway in Russia and the video of the same has gone viral on the internet. The footage was taken on November 18 and appears to be from a fixed CCTV on the motorway. The video shows an elderly woman standing in the middle of the road on what looks like tram lines, reported The Daily Mail. She appears to be holding two walking sticks while trying to cross the road but the oncoming heavy traffic makes it impossible for her to cross. Cars zoom past her and she waits patiently.

