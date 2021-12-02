Woman Crossing Road to Help Motorist Is Struck, Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 75-year-old Winona woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on southbound Highway 61 in Winona County. The motorist in a Toyota Corolla, Esther Waas, struck an unoccupied vehicle, a Dodge Grand Caravan, that was stalled on the right shoulder.
After the collision, the Toyota lost control and went off the road to the right and rolled. Waas died in the crash.
The state patrol says Waas was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed. Alcohol is not believed to be involved in the accident.
