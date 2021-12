The production team behind Colton Underwood’s new Netflix show asked his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph to appear on the series, but she declined to participate, Variety has learned exclusively. Randolph was offered compensation to appear on the show, according to two different sources. She was approached by the production company the day after Underwood sat down on “Good Morning America,” an insider says, for his bombshell interview when he came out as gay. The idea for Randolph’s scenes would have been to have her sit down with Underwood for him to candidly discuss his sexuality and the mistakes he made in the ending of...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO