Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 16 Episode 1

The Real Housewives of Miami is bringing the heat... and the shade! Peacock just dropped the supertease for season 4 (the first new batch of RHOM episodes to hit TV in more than eight years), and judging by the trailer, it was more than worth the wait. Original Housewives Larsa Pippen and Alexia Echevarria are back, alongside seasons 2 and 3 star Lisa Hochstein, plus a bevy of new 'Wives: Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the franchise's first LGBTQ+ Housewife (while other cast members have come out over time, Julia is the first to identify as queer from her first season). Franchise favorites Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura are also back as "friends of" the cast, alongside new addition Kiki Barth.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO