Watch CSI: Vegas Online: The End

By Paul Dailly
 3 days ago

Did the CSI team find out the truth about the world of sideshows?. On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 9, a couple of performers were found burned...

digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
It's Official: ABC Names Clayton Echard Next Star of 'The Bachelor'

It's official: ABC has announced Clayton Echard as the next star of "The Bachelor.". Echard, a suitor on the current season of "The Bachelorette" with Michelle Young, will lead Season 26 of the long-running dating show. Echard was first reported by Variety back in September to be the new "Bachelor"...
'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai'i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV Fanatic

General Hospital: Will Steve Burton's Role Be Recast?

General Hospital's Steve Burton was fired from the veteran daytime soap last month, and there have been questions about what will happen to Jason Morgan ever since. Burton's last on-screen appearance was on the November 19 episode, when a tunnel on Cassadine Island collapsed on Jason. In this week's episodes,...
TV Fanatic

Watch Survivor Online: Season 41 Episode 10

Did the promise of a warm meal show two friends becoming enemies?. On Survivor Season 41 Episode 10, different alliances continued to be at war. Meanwhile, a new immunity challenge became the test of force and balance. What bombshell did Jeff drop on the castaways just ahead of the season...
TVLine

Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai'i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of CBS promo is mixed. (And to those harrumphing, "Who sits through commercials anymore?!," well, this fun article probably isn't for you.) When I tweeted this Monday about nearly a full NCIS: Hawai'i scene being dropped into an NCIS ad break (instead of a traditional, quick "Coming up...
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 8 Review: An Affair To Dismember

Thanks, Syfy and USA Network, for renewing Chucky for Season 2!. Chucky Season 1 Episode 8 had many ingredients that have made Chucky Season 1 such a success, and the cliffhanger would have been a nightmare if we didn't know the fate of the series. It's rare in this day...
FanSided

Why isn't CSI: Vegas part of the January lineup on CBS?

When TV shows return in January on CBS, there's going to be one less TV crime drama on the list. CSI: Vegas isn't going to be on the air, but why?. The networks are announcing the midseason schedules, and CBS is the latest to do that. There is one less TV crime drama on the schedule. However, it's not bad news about it just yet.
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Pipe Cleaner

So Maxine didn't get taken out of the game after all. While Grissom and Sara struggled to gain any traction, the suspended Maxine, with all the time in the world on her hands, made progress on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 8. Gil and Sara were making so little progress...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Meredith Eaton confirms Carol Wilson return!

Yesterday, we wrote about the EPIC return of Meredith Eaton to the NCIS world, and now we've got confirmation on the role!. In a post on Twitter, the MacGyver actress confirmed that she will be coming back as Carol Wilson, the CDC researcher who we last saw on this show (and NCIS: New Orleans) years ago. The last time she played the part was before she began her MacGyver stint as Matty Webber; isn't it great to have her back now?
CinemaBlend

Why CSI: Vegas Still Isn't Done With Max Despite Her Suspension

The stakes are getting higher and higher on CSI: Vegas as the first season quickly approaches its finale, which should decide Hodges' fate after being framed. The team now has sleazy attorney Anson Wix in their sights as the likely culprit, and Wix struck a blow against them by pulling strings and getting Max suspended from her job. She'll no longer be able to function as the kind of ally to Sara and Grissom as she was before, but according to one star, the show isn't done with Max's story.
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Star Matt Lauria Discusses the Many Mysteries of Josh Folsom

We've loved watching Matt Lauria since he appeared as Luke Cafferty on Friday Night Lights. His career took off from then, and he's starred in numerous series since, including Parenthood, Kingdom, Tell Me a Story, and even the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Currently, Lauria stars as criminologist Josh Folsom,...
TVLine

Ratings: CSI: Vegas Audience Rises on Quiet Wednesday, Survivor Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, and on a quiet Thanksgiving Eve, CBS' Survivor drew 5.2 million total viewers — its smallest audience of the season — while holding steady with a 0.9 demo rating. It easily led the night in both measures; read recap. Continuing CBS' night, Tough as Nails (2.9 mil/0.4) and CSI: Vegas (4 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, with the latter rising to it second-largest audience of the season. Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (510K/0.1) and Batwoman (470K/0.1, read post mortem) each added some eyeballs while steady in the demo. NBC's annual SNL Thanksgiving special drew 2.9 mil and a 0.5. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
FanSided

Will NCIS: LA Season 14 happen at CBS?

Eyes are on the futures of our favorite TV crime dramas. Of course, NCIS: LA is on the list. Will NCIS: LA Season 14 happen at CBS?. As we finish up the year, it won't be long before the networks make decisions about shows still with open fates. We'll start hearing about some renewals in January if previous years are anything to judge.
TV Fanatic

December 2021 Archives

AMC Gives the Green Light to Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series. AMC and Anne Rice are officially in business for the foreseeable future with The Mayfair Witches series joining Interview With A Vampire. Read on!. The Flash: Robbie Amell Set to Return!. The Flash is bringing back another fan favorite...
TV Fanatic

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 10

Julien is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her reputation. Her friends and sister work together to find a plan to save her. Zoya learns she is losing her place in the school but an anonymous donor might step up to the plate to save her. She...
TV Fanatic

La Brea Season 2 Scoop: When Could it Return?

La Brea just wrapped its freshman run on NBC, and we're already looking ahead to La Brea Season 2. La Brea Season 1 featured some game-changing twists as the sinkhole drama prepared fans for a lengthy hiatus. Now, many questions remain about when the series will return. Creator and co-showrunner...
