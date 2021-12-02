ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul expecting second child with wife Lauren: “We love you so much already”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's nothing bad about this -- Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and wife Lauren are expecting baby number two, and they couldn't be more excited. Lauren shared the joyful news to Instagram on Wednesday. Alongside an adorable photo of the couple's three-year-old daughter Story Annabelle rubbing...

