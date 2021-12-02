ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lane Closure On West Kennedy Blvd. Between South Bungalow Park Ave And South Habana Ave

By Local News Desk
 3 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, the outside eastbound lane of West Kennedy Boulevard between South Bungalow Park Avenue and South Habana Avenue will be closed as the Tampa Water Department works to perform maintenance on the distribution system.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 4 pm, Thursday, December 2.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a statement.

CLEARWATER, FL
TAMPA, FL
UNIVERSITY, FL
Tampa, FL
