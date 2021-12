NASHVILLE – It was not just the Sunday before Thanksgiving 2021. It was Any Given Sunday, as are so many in the NFL, when the Tennessee Titans’ 22-19 loss to the Houston Texans reminded everyone that the difference between the league’s best and worst teams is minimal, at best. The Titans had won six straight and were the No. 1 team in the AFC. The Texans had lost eight straight and came into the game with the conference’s worst record.

