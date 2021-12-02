ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistance Dogs Bring Big Boost to Deaf People

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing dogs make a huge difference in deaf people's lives, a new British study shows. The dogs are trained to alert deaf people to everyday sounds such as doorbells, human voices, baby monitors and alarm clocks, as well as safety-related sounds such as smoke...

MedicalXpress

Assistance dogs significantly improve the lives of people living with hearing loss

The PEDRO study—led by the University of York—found that assistance dogs for deaf people significantly improve wellbeing, mental health and independence, and reduce social isolation and fearfulness. The study is the first ever randomized controlled trial (RCT) investigating the impact of hearing dogs on people's lives. It evaluated hearing dog...
