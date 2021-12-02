ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Jobs: Tervis® Plans New Fulfillment Center In The City Of North Port

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJoFY_0dCA44Ni00

Tervis® is delighted to announce plans for a new fulfillment center in the City of North Port, FL. The center will house Tervis’ finished goods and inventory that are generated from Tervis.com and retail stores.

“We are excited to begin plans for the opening of a new facility in North Port,” said Tervis® CEO Rogan Donelly. “This facility will allow us to delight Tervis® customers with shortened lead times while growing Tervis’ presence throughout southwest Florida.”

The new fulfillment center is a 71,000 square foot facility that will be located in the North Port Business Park with a projected opening date of late Summer 2022. Tervis® Headquarters will remain in North Venice, Florida. The North Port fulfillment center is a place for picking and packing merchandise with minimal manufacturing versus the current Tervis® manufacturing floor that builds and ships Tervis® products. Tervis® projects that the new facility will employ 25-30 people and up to 45 during the busy holiday season.

“This location’s new construction is more cost-effective versus retrofitting an existing facility,” adds Donelly. “North Port is a great city to live and work in and many of our current employees live there. We’re excited for Tervis® to be a part of the community and the local economy.”

“The City of North Port is thrilled to welcome Tervis to our growing business community. Tervis’ arrival helps to fulfill the promise to the community: to produce jobs and opportunity for our residents. The brand recognition Tervis brings props up North Port’s own recognition; for that, we thank them,” said Mel Thomas, Economic Development Division Manager for the City of North Port.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MY0Vk_0dCA44Ni00

Details about the opening will be shared as they become available.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Some Nonnative Fish That Are Released Into Lakes And Rivers Thrive In Florida; Alter Ecosystem

Nonnative fish eat away at the banks of rivers and lakes – one reason University of Florida researchers caution people not to release unwanted fish. People sometimes put fish from their aquariums into nearby waterways. Each year, nonnative species can cause $120 billion in damages in the United States. Billions more are spent on prevention, detection control, management and habitat restoration, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
City
Venice, FL
North Port, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
North Port, FL
Sports
North Port, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Body Of Man Found Floating Near Sand Key Park

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL, – Clearwater Police detectives are conducting a death investigation this afternoon. Police say that the body of an adult male was found floating off Sand Key Park just before 4 p.m. This is a developing story and no further information is available at this time. We will...
CLEARWATER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Governor And First Lady Desantis: $12 Million To Expand Peer-To-Peer Mental Health Services For First Responders

On Friday, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced $12 million in funding to expand peer-to-peer mental health services available for first responders through the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to bolster existing prevention and intervention services for first responders and their families. First Lady DeSantis made the announcement at...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Finished Goods#Tervis Com#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Free Press - TFP

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. And Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announce $1 Billion “PIPE” Investment In Committed Capital To Fund Business

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (“TMTG”) and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC), today announced that Digital World Acquisition Corp. (“DWAC”) has entered into subscription agreements for $1 billion in committed capital to be received upon consummation of their business combination (the “PIPE”) from a diverse group of institutional investors.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

Sveta Long's works making noise at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Sveta Long's works showcasing at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth 503 of Spectrum Miami are causing quite an impact. MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Sveta Long from the US, with her mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth, and the public is enjoying a feast to the eyes. Her works are causing a great impact.
MIAMI, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy