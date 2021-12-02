Florida Jobs: Tervis® Plans New Fulfillment Center In The City Of North Port

Tervis® is delighted to announce plans for a new fulfillment center in the City of North Port, FL. The center will house Tervis’ finished goods and inventory that are generated from Tervis.com and retail stores.

“We are excited to begin plans for the opening of a new facility in North Port,” said Tervis® CEO Rogan Donelly. “This facility will allow us to delight Tervis® customers with shortened lead times while growing Tervis’ presence throughout southwest Florida.”

The new fulfillment center is a 71,000 square foot facility that will be located in the North Port Business Park with a projected opening date of late Summer 2022. Tervis® Headquarters will remain in North Venice, Florida. The North Port fulfillment center is a place for picking and packing merchandise with minimal manufacturing versus the current Tervis® manufacturing floor that builds and ships Tervis® products. Tervis® projects that the new facility will employ 25-30 people and up to 45 during the busy holiday season.

“This location’s new construction is more cost-effective versus retrofitting an existing facility,” adds Donelly. “North Port is a great city to live and work in and many of our current employees live there. We’re excited for Tervis® to be a part of the community and the local economy.”

“The City of North Port is thrilled to welcome Tervis to our growing business community. Tervis’ arrival helps to fulfill the promise to the community: to produce jobs and opportunity for our residents. The brand recognition Tervis brings props up North Port’s own recognition; for that, we thank them,” said Mel Thomas, Economic Development Division Manager for the City of North Port.

Details about the opening will be shared as they become available.

