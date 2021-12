England skipper Joe Root has declared himself ready for an Ashes series that will “define my captaincy”.Statistically Root is already his country’s most successful Test leader, overtaking mentor Michael Vaughan in the summer when he oversaw a 27th victory over India at Headingley.But he has yet to get the better of Australia having suffered a 4-0 defeat in his previous campaign Down Under followed by a 2-2 draw in 2019 which saw the tourists retain the urn.So when Root steps out for the first Test at The Gabba on Wednesday, he knows his very reputation is on the line.“Of...

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO