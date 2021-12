The average unemployment rates for the month of October decreased from the previous month in the seven-county Western Iowa Advantage Region to 2.6 percent, which was exactly the same as October of 2020. According to Iowa Workforce Development, the state’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in October, down from 3.4 percent in the same timeframe in 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate was reported at 4.6 percent for October. For the Western Iowa Advantage Region, Ida County reported the lowest unemployment rate at 2 percent with Audubon at 2.2, Carroll County at 2.3 and Greene and Sac Counties both recording a 2.4 percent rate. Calhoun County was at 2.8 percent and Crawford had the highest rate at 3.4 percent.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO